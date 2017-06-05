Mining leadershipQueen's list honour for BHP's outgoing Jacques...

Mining leadershipQueen's list honour ...

Outgoing BHP Billiton chairman Jacques Nasser has been named a Companion of the Order of Australia for his leadership in the mining sector, development of sustainable policies and philanthropy. US-based Mr Nasser made his name during a 33-year career at the Ford Motor Company, before leading BHP through its recent age of plenty.

