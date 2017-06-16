LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.28
News stories about LKQ Corporation have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time.
