Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $4.66 Million Position in Magna International, Inc.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Magna International, Inc. by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,020 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period.

