Landlord says airport stabbing suspect worked as caretaker

The man charged with stabbing a police officer at the Flint airport in a possible act of terrorism lived quietly with his family at a Montreal apartment complex where he also worked informally as a part-time caretaker of the property, his landlord said Thursday. Amor Ftouhi, 49, kept the building stairwells clean and always paid his rent on time, Luciano Piazza told The Associated Press.

