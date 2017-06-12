Hyundai Motor executive says no plan to buy other automakers, will beef up tech cooperation
Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun attends the company's new year ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, January 2, 2017. ) Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun said on Tuesday the South Korean firm has no plan to buy other automakers, although it will beef up cooperation with other technology firms.
