Hyundai, Baidu to jointly develop car na...
South Korea's top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will work with Chinese technology giant Baidu, Inc. to develop a navigation system for its vehicles that will be sold in the world's biggest auto market.
