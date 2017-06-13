Honda to roll out all-new Accord with no V6 option
This photo provided by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. shows the next generation Honda Accord. Honda says its Accord midsize car will be offered only with four-cylinder or gas-electric hybrid engines when an all-new version comes out later in 2017.
