Harley-Davidson Is Hurt by Trade Laws...

Harley-Davidson Is Hurt by Trade Laws It Once Championed

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Where once it lobbied for -- and obtained -- draconian tariffs on foreign rivals to limit their ability to compete in the marketplace, Harley-Davidson is being hurt by similarly restrictive trade laws in Asia. By opening up a new plant there, the big bike maker will be able to skirt the rules and compete more effectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) May '17 Rt 1 stpete FL 65
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May '17 Marcella 2
News Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00... May '17 Realist 1
News Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro... Apr '17 Joe1938 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Mar '17 Brutality of Fact 140
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,926 • Total comments across all topics: 282,029,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC