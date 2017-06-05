GM shareholders to decide on Greenlight stock plan, board challenge

Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals. Greenlight's proxy contest comes during a major overhaul at GM as CEO Mary Barra seeks to jolt the company's lagging stock price and sales by slashing costs and refocusing on the most profitable markets.

