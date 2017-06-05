GM shareholders to decide on Greenlig...

GM shareholders to decide on Greenlight stock plan, board challenge

Monday Read more: Automotive News

Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals. Greenlight's proxy contest comes during a major overhaul at GM as CEO Mary Barra seeks to jolt the company's lagging stock price and sales by slashing costs and refocusing on the most profitable markets.

