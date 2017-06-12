GM lets its Cruise Automation self-driving unit work autonomously

Despite spending more than $1 billion to acquire and expand Cruise Automation, General Motors is keeping its distance - both figuratively and literally - from the autonomous-vehicle startup. The two companies operate in different spheres: GM, rooted in Detroit and drawing on its century of manufacturing experience, focuses on the production of the test vehicles and integration of the self-driving hardware, while Cruise, based in San Francisco, develops and refines the software that controls the systems.

