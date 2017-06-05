GM India dealers to move court for unfair compensation offered
Over 70 dealers of General Motors India are planning to make a representation at the company headquarters in US. They claim that the compensation offered to them against investments is the matter of dispute and the dealers state that they will take legal counsel in the matter and could even move court against General Motors and subsidiary Chevrolet Sales India Private Ltd .
