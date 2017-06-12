General Motors Falsified Diesel Fuel Emissions, According To Michigan Lawsuit
General Motors Co is the subject of a Michigan class-action lawsuit that accuses them of selling thousands of vehicles that release too many emissions. The Globe And Mail reports that this lawsuit covers over 705,000 Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra trucks with Duramax diesel engines made between 2011 and 2016.
