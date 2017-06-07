Foreign Carmakers Borrow From Reagan for TV Ad Targeting Trump
Volkswagen AG and other foreign carmakers joined forces for a commercial touting their American-made vehicles. The spot, with gauzy images from the U.S. factories of those overseas companies, will run for several weeks on shows like MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and Fox News' "Fox and Friends."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
