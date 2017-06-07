Foreign Carmakers Borrow From Reagan ...

Foreign Carmakers Borrow From Reagan for TV Ad Targeting Trump

Read more: Bloomberg

Volkswagen AG and other foreign carmakers joined forces for a commercial touting their American-made vehicles. The spot, with gauzy images from the U.S. factories of those overseas companies, will run for several weeks on shows like MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and Fox News' "Fox and Friends."

