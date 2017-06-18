Ford's new CEO plans action blitz in first 100 days
Ford's new CEO plans action blitz in first 100 days Jim Hackett knows the clock is already ticking on his tenure Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sD2hau We sit down with Jim Hackett, Ford Motor Company's new CEO, to talk about his new position and the company's future. Ford Motor CEO Jim Hackett knows the clock is already ticking on his tenure and intends to make a difference in his first 100 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May '17
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr '17
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC