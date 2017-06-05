Ford offering new China price discoun...

Ford offering new China price discounts, as sales fall in May

Reuters

BEIJING, June 7 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday its China sales fell 3 percent year-on-year in May, the third decline so far this year, and indicated it would offer local customers discounts to help boost sales of its ageing lineup of cars. Sales in May fell to 87,733 vehicles, while they fell 11 percent to 436,961 in the January-May period, the U.S. automaker said.

Chicago, IL

