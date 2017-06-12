Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Medall...

Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Medallion Trust Series 2017-1

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SYDNEY, June 16 Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to Medallion Trust Series 2017-1's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by Commonwealth Bank of Australia .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) May '17 Rt 1 stpete FL 65
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May '17 Marcella 2
News Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00... May '17 Realist 1
News Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro... Apr '17 Joe1938 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Mar '17 Brutality of Fact 140
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC