Fiat Said to Widen CEO Search to Replace Marchionne in 2019

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is widening its search for a successor for Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne, with a group of second-tier managers joining company veterans on a growing list of candidates, according to people close to the discussions. While Marchionne's closest aides, including Europe chief Alfredo Altavilla and Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer, are under consideration to replace the CEO, the search has broadened to some younger candidates as the board casts a wide net, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

