Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel woes

FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne answers questions from the media during the FCA Investors Day at the Chrysler World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., on May 6, 2014. ) does not expect its diesel woes in the United States to have an impact on its business targets to 2018, the carmaker's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

