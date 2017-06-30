Federal Judge Permits Some VW Investor Claims Over Diesel Scandal

A federal judge in California on Wednesday allowed some claims to proceed by investors who sued Volkswagen AG over its diesel emissions scandal, but agreed to the German automaker's request to dismiss parts of the lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said in an 18-page order he was allowing claims that VW and then-Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn intentionally or recklessly understated VW's financial liabilities made since May 2014, but dismissing claims for financial statements issued before then.

