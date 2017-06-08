Facebook Is Determined to Build Ties With Automakers
Facebook Inc. is seeking to boost advertising from the auto industry, a challenge because unlike movie tickets or shoes, consumers don't really buy new cars online. So the social network with almost 2 billion users is forging closer ties with carmakers, sending Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg to Detroit for the first time in the five years it's hosted an annual Facebook Automotive Summit.
