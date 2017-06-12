Court upholds $11 million verdict aga...

Court upholds $11 million verdict against Toyota over fatal crash

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld an $11 million verdict against Toyota Motor Corp. over a fatal 2006 car crash in Minnesota, which a jury found was caused by an accelerator defect in a 1996 Camry. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the Minnesota jury had enough evidence to conclude in 2015 that Toyota was 60% liable for the crash and that the driver of the Camry, Koua Fong Lee, was 40% liable.

