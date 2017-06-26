Commonwealth Bank announces Brisbane back-office jobs 'no longer required'
Commonwealth Bank of Australia has announced 150 back-office jobs in Brisbane will be cut over the next year, which has been described as "an absolute kick in the guts" by the union. The announcement was made on Monday morning that the home loan processing roles would "no longer be required", with redundancy packages to be offered if the staff were not redeployed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May '17
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr '17
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC