Chemical spill from Ohio Ford plant gets into Lake Erie

Officials say some of a chemical spilled at a Ford Motor Company plant in northern Ohio entered Lake Erie but isn't considered a serious health hazard for humans. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says about 5,000 gallons of a rust-proofing solution spilled Saturday, and an unknown amount of that got into a storm sewer and discharged into the lake.

