"Catch-All" Phrases Insufficient To Give Proper Notice of Grounds for Petition

19 hrs ago

In Emerachem Holdings, LLC v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. , the Federal Circuit made clear that "catch-all" phrases in a Petition for IPR and/or a Board's Institution Decision are insufficient to put a patent owner on notice of the specific grounds alleged for unpatentability.

