Big bank bounce drives market higher

National Australia Bank, ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac all rose by between 2.45 per cent and 2.8 per cent, leading the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index to a gain of 1.7 per cent. OptionsXpress market analyst Ben Le Brun said it was a positive start to the new trading week, led by the financial sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.