Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Receives 92.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

