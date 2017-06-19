Automakers Fight Weaker Sales by Cutting Shifts, Laying Off Workers
Despite other signs of a relatively healthy economy, things are starting to get worrisome in the auto industry where manufacturers have been scheduling production cuts faster than at any time since the Great Recession. General Motors, which had already dropped shifts at five plants since last autumn, now says it will eliminate a shift at the Fairfax, Kansas plant building its once-popular Chevrolet Malibu.
