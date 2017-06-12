Automakers asking to test more self-d...

Automakers asking to test more self-driving cars on U.S. roads

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The companies want Congress to expand a cap on how many cars can be deployed under waivers from safety regulators, according to testimony Wednesday from the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers at a Senate hearing. Companies such as Uber Technologies and Alphabet's Waymo unit are racing to put autonomous cars on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) May '17 Rt 1 stpete FL 65
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May '17 Marcella 2
News Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00... May '17 Realist 1
News Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro... Apr '17 Joe1938 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Mar '17 Brutality of Fact 140
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,323 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC