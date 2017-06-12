Automakers asking to test more self-driving cars on U.S. roads
The companies want Congress to expand a cap on how many cars can be deployed under waivers from safety regulators, according to testimony Wednesday from the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers at a Senate hearing. Companies such as Uber Technologies and Alphabet's Waymo unit are racing to put autonomous cars on the road.
