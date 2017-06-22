Analyzing Freightcar America
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation and Freightcar America are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitabiliy, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations. This table compares Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation and Freightcar America's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|May '17
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May '17
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr '17
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC