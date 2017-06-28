$7.70 Billion in Sales Expected for J...

$7.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) This Quarter

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International PLC to post sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International PLC's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.78 billion.

Chicago, IL

