Wall Street closes higher as tech and defense companies soar

The Nasdaq gained 49.92 to close at 6,133.62 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,394.02, up 12.29 from its open. Winners and Losers: Shares of Ford Motor Company climbed 2 percent on news that CEO Mark Fields would be replaced with Jim Hackett, a former chairman of Ford Smart Mobility LLC. Zoe's Kitchen Inc's stock was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to "Neutral," causing shares of the restaurant chain to tumble 8 percent.

