VW resumes US diesel sales after emissions scandal

Volkswagen AG said on Wednesday it resumed selling diesel cars in the United States last month, and that they accounted for nearly 12 percent of its April sales, a sign consumer demand for such cars had not been dampened by its emissions scandal. FILE PHOTO: An American flag flies next to a Volkswagen car dealership in San Diego, California September 23, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.