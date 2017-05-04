VW bets on SUVs, electric cars in ove...

VW bets on SUVs, electric cars in overhaul of namesake brand

15 hrs ago

Volkswagen namesake brand is pivoting from damage control to competing harder against Toyota Motor Corp. and Tesla Inc., with a plan to increase its SUV lineup nearly tenfold and push sales of affordable electric cars. As Volkswagen emerges from the diesel scandal, the company has intensified an overhaul at its largest division, with the aim of giving the Golf hatchback-maker more autonomy within the 12-brand group.

