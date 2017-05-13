Volkswagen Expands Recall to Porsche, Audi Models on Fire Risk
Volkswagen AG is adding almost 300,000 Porsche and Audi vehicles to a previous recall for a fuel-pump defect that could result in fire, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The fuel-pump flange on certain Porsche Macan models and Audi Q5 and Q7 sport-utility vehicles may crack, which may lead to a fuel leak and possibly result in a fire, the auto-safety regulator said in The Audi Q5s were built from July 2012 to March 2017, and the Q7s between May 2012 and July 2015.
