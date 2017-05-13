Volkswagen Expands Recall to Porsche,...

Volkswagen Expands Recall to Porsche, Audi Models on Fire Risk

16 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Volkswagen AG is adding almost 300,000 Porsche and Audi vehicles to a previous recall for a fuel-pump defect that could result in fire, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The fuel-pump flange on certain Porsche Macan models and Audi Q5 and Q7 sport-utility vehicles may crack, which may lead to a fuel leak and possibly result in a fire, the auto-safety regulator said in The Audi Q5s were built from July 2012 to March 2017, and the Q7s between May 2012 and July 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

