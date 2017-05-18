US regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai, Kia models

U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings. File photo: The Hyundai logo is seen outside a Hyundai car dealer in Golden, Colorado, November 3, 2014.

