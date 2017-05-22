UPDATE 3-Australia's 'Big Four' banks...

UPDATE 3-Australia's 'Big Four' banks launch fresh attack on new tax

SYDNEY, May 22 Australia's four biggest lenders on Monday launched a strongly worded attack on the government's new levy on big banks, estimating nearly A$1 billion in additional annual costs between them. Banks have opposed the tax announced in the federal budget on May 8, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Westpac Banking Corp, National Australia Bank Ltd and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd now putting a number on costs they say will be borne by customers and shareholders.

