U.S. prepares to sue Fiat Chrysler over excess diesel emissions
The Justice Department is preparing to sue Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV if talks fail to resolve differences over the automaker's alleged violations of U.S. clean-air rules with its diesel vehicles, according to two people briefed on the matter. A lawsuit could be filed as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the confidential matter.
