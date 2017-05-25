Trump blasts German carmakers' U.S. sales and threatens

Member of the divisional board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Markus Schaefer ; CEO of German carmaker Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, Dieter Zetsche; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Saxony State Premier Stanislaw Tillich; an unidentified executive, and director of Deutsche Accumotive GmbH & Co. KG, Frank Blom attend the opening of the new plant of the Accumotive company producing accumulators for cars in Kamenz, eastern Germany on Monday Accumotive is a subsidary of German car maker Daimler AG.

