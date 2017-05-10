Toyota see profit drop on yen, presid...

Toyota see profit drop on yen, president promises change

Japanese automaker Toyota's profit fell 6.6 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter as an unfavorable exchange rate offset better sales, but its president said Wednesday that the company was merely investing in the future. Toyota Motor Corp. reported a 398.4 billion yen January-March profit, down from 426.6 billion yen in the same period last year.

