Toyota see profit drop on yen, president promises change
Japanese automaker Toyota's profit fell 6.6 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter as an unfavorable exchange rate offset better sales, but its president said Wednesday that the company was merely investing in the future. Toyota Motor Corp. reported a 398.4 billion yen January-March profit, down from 426.6 billion yen in the same period last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May 4
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr 30
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC