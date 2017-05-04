Toyota Kirloskar Motor in talks with parent to enhance exports6 min ago
New Delhi, May 7 Toyota Kirloskar Motor plans to enhance exports for which it is in discussion with parent Toyota Motor Corporation for support in exploring new global markets for its Etios series. The company, which is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major and Kirloskar group, is looking for better capacity utilisation from its second manufacturing plant in Bengaluru.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|Thu
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr 30
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC