Toyota, Carmakers to Pay $553 Million Over Air-Bag Losses an hour ago
Toyota Motor Corp. , Subaru Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and BMW have reached settlements worth $553 million to resolve economic-loss claims tied to Takata Corp. air-bag recalls. The companies will reimburse out-of-pocket expenses, provide loaners to some vehicle owners and set up an outreach program to increase participation in recalls, according to court papers filed Thursday.
