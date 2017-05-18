Toyota, Carmakers to Pay $553 Million Over Air-Bag Losses an hour ago

Toyota, Carmakers to Pay $553 Million...

Toyota, Carmakers to Pay $553 Million Over Air-Bag Losses

14 hrs ago

Toyota Motor Corp. , Subaru Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and BMW have reached settlements worth $553 million to resolve economic-loss claims tied to Takata Corp. air-bag recalls. The companies will reimburse out-of-pocket expenses, provide loaners to some vehicle owners and set up an outreach program to increase participation in recalls, according to court papers filed Thursday.

