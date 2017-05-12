Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages
Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. have earned an average rating of "Buy" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
