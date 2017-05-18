Subaru considers electric versions of its existing car models
Subaru Corp. is considering electric versions of its existing models for the car maker's first foray into the technology, as it joins peers around the world in pouring cash into battery-powered vehicles amid tightening emissions rules. The Japanese company, which plans to make record investments in research and development in this financial year, is weighing installing electric powertrains in current models rather than designing an all-new car, chief executive officer Yasuyuki Yoshinaga, 63, said in an interview on Friday.
