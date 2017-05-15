Report: Ford plans job cuts to boost profits
The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford Motor Co. is planning substantial job cuts in order to boost profits and raise its stock price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|23 hr
|Rt 1 stpete FL
|65
|Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Marcella
|2
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00...
|May 4
|Realist
|1
|Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro...
|Apr 30
|Joe1938
|1
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC