Prosecutors investigate Bosch employe...

Prosecutors investigate Bosch employees in Daimler probe: Handelsblatt

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes dealership of the south-western German city of Stuttgart is pictured before the annual news conference of Daimler AG in Stuttgart, Germany, February 2, 2017. ) offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch [ROBG.UL], daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) May 15 Rt 1 stpete FL 65
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May 15 Marcella 2
News Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00... May 4 Realist 1
News Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro... Apr 30 Joe1938 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Mar '17 Brutality of Fact 140
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Mar '17 Justin Fairbault Mn 60
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,308,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC