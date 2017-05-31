Outcast leader calls fatal biker brawl, shootout a coincidencea
It was all a coincidence, Daginald Wheeler told jurors hearing the murder case against him and two others charged in a fatal shooting during a 2015 battle between two Columbus motorcycle clubs. That brawl and shootout happened around 11:20 p.m. at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill, 6959 Macon Road, where the Strikers club was holding a meet-and-greet before eight to 10 Outcasts showed up and stole the Strikers president's signature vest.
