Motorcyclist severely injures head when thrown from Harley in crash

A 37-year-old Vandercook Lake man was hospitalized early Sunday with life-threatening head injuries after a motorcycle crash on Hanover Road. The man was heading east before 2:20 a.m. May 7 near Maitland Drive when he lost control of his 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.