Meditation can help you become a better person
Besides the fact that meditation helps individuals reflect on themselves, re-direct their priorities to focus on what is most important, the process also helps one think about goals they can work on for a successful future. Some of the successful famous well-known figures who meditate include Bill Ford, executive chairman Ford Motor Company and Oprah Winfrey, founder Harpo Productions.
