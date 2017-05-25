Lawsuit alleges GM cheated on diesel pickup truck emissions

Lawsuit alleges GM cheated on diesel ...

Shares of General Motors fell about 2 per cent Thursday afternoon after the company was accused in a federal lawsuit of cheating on government diesel emissions tests. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit alleges that GM pickup trucks with Duramax diesel engines have three devices on them that are rigged to allow more pollution on the road than during treadmill tests in the Environmental Protection Agency laboratory.

