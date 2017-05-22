Indian automakers say proposed tax co...

Indian automakers say proposed tax could make hybrids unviable

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Indian automakers will this week urge the government to lower a proposed sales tax on hybrid vehicles, as they fear the planned rate could make development of the technology unviable, industry sources and executives told Reuters on Monday. Last week, India said it would tax hybrid vehicles at a rate as high as 43 percent under a new unified tax regime set to come into effect from July 1. That would be significantly higher than the prevailing tax of about 29 percent on such cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) May 15 Rt 1 stpete FL 65
News Stewart Enterprises Names Kenneth G. 'Jerry' My... (Jul '08) May 15 Marcella 2
News Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Given a 85.00... May 4 Realist 1
News Oro Blanco Fuel Could Have Nearly Unlimited Pro... Apr 30 Joe1938 1
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr '17 jeff 39
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Mar '17 Brutality of Fact 140
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Mar '17 Justin Fairbault Mn 60
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC